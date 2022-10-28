Watch Rishab Shetty's Kantara on OTT, Conditions Apply

Rishab Shetty's Kantara is getting positive response from the audience. Kantara is the second Sandalwood movie in 2022 to join the the Rs 250 crore club going by the worldwide box office collection.

Kantara makers are in profit zone as the budget of the movie was Rs 16 crores. Kantara is still running successfully on the big screen, though it has been one month since its release. For those who have been waiting for Kantara OTT release, the movie's digital rights have been bagged by Amazon Prime Video.

Speculation is also rife that Kantara producers are planning to release the movie on OTT at the end of November. Amazon Prime Video may follow a pay-for-view model like KGF Chapter 2 and RRR. However, we have to wait for an official announcement from Amazon Prime Videos on this.

Kantara is an action thriller written and directed by Rishab Shetty, and produced by Vijay Kiragandur, under the banner of Hombale Films. The film stars Shetty as a Kambala champion who is at loggerheads with an upright DRFO officer, Murali. Achyuth Kumar and Sapthami Gowda feature in supporting roles.