The much awaited 'Love Story' starring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi directed by Sekhar Kammula is slated for a September 24th release in the theatres. The songs of the movie have already been declared a hit, especially a song Sarangana Dariya sung by Mangli. The song turned out to be a rage with every girl dancing and trying to match the steps of Sai Pallavi. The song continues to entertain fans from India and abroad and can successfully be called a global hit, considering the number of views it got and the reviews from people living abroad as well. In addition to Sai Pallavi's natural beauty, her dance performance is already a major attraction for the song, garnering 322 million (32 crores) views.

A young woman from South Korea sang Saranga Daria which she recorded in July this year has surfaced on the internet. The singer who goes by the name Koran G1 read in Hindi as Korean Jeevan sand the difficult the son which is in Telangana dialect and uploaded it on her YouTube channel. Netizens were amazed at her singing and trying to stay to the original tune. They praised the Korean girl for her near-perfect Telugu accent. The video has received over 9 lakh views so far.

Check Out the video here: