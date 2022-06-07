Watch: Nayan-Shivan Wedding on OTT, Deets Inside

Aw!! It is official now that Nayanthara is getting married to her beau Vignesh Shivan. Yes, Vignesh Shivan officially gave the good news that he is getting married to the love of his life, Nayanthara.

Nayan and Vignesh Shivan will tie the knot on June 9 at Mahabalipuram near Chennai, Tamil Nadu. Nayanthara's fans have been waiting for this moment for the past 2 years. During the COVID pandemic, everyone expected that Vignesh and Nayanthara would get married because they had been dating for the past 7 years. Earlier, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin and his son, actor-producer Udhayanidhi Stalin, and invited them to the wedding.

As per sources, Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Venkatesh, Ajith Kumar, Suriya, Karthi, Samantha, Thalapathy Vijay, and Vijay Sethupathi are expected to attend the wedding. Do you know that Vignesh and Nayanthra's wedding will be shot and streamed on an OTT platform? It appears the star couple is following the footsteps of Katrina and Vicky Kaushal. Netflix is said to have bought the streaming rights of Nayan-Shivan wedding. Guess what? Gautam Menon will be filming the entire wedding in a documentary style. However, these are just rumours and the news about the wedding documentary is yet to be confirmed.

On the career front, Nayanthara will soon be seen opposite Shah Rhuk Khan in her next project with Atlee. It is highly likely that Bollywood King SRK might attend the wedding.