Watch: Mahesh Babu Wooing Keerthy Suresh in Kalaavathi Song from Sarkaru Vaari Paata

Superstar Mahesh Babu who is riding high with consecutive hits is set to continue the success streak with Sarkaru Vaari Paata which is one of the most-awaited films releasing in 2022. Directed by Parasuram, the film stars Keerthy Suresh playing the female lead.

Sensational composer S Thaman has scored music and promo of first single Kalaavathi that was released couple of days ago set the bar high for the song. The first single Kalaavathi has been unveiled as Valentine’s Day special. The song hits you with its fabulous composition, dreamy lyrics and glorious singing.

It’s the collective efforts of composer Thaman, singer Sid Sriram and lyricist Ananta Sriram made this song melody of the year. Everything about this song is so perfect and magical. Mahesh Babu's hook step is amazing and it’s a feast for fans. Mahesh Babu oozed swag and Keerthy Suresh dazzled like a diva. Their adorable chemistry added extra glamor to the song.

The specially designed music video that presented Thaman, Sid Sriram and musical troupe in traditional getups brings reverence to the song. Kalaavathi certainly is going to top the music charts.

Parasuram is directing the film which is jointly produced by Naveen Yerneni, Y. Ravi Shankar, Ram Achanta, and Gopichand Achanta under Mythri Movie Makers, GMB Entertainment and 14 Reels Plus banners.

R Madhi handles the cinematography, while Marthand K Venkatesh is the editor and AS Prakash takes care of the art department.

Sarkaaru Vaari Paata is coming as a summer attraction on May 12th.

Cast: Mahesh Babu, Keerthy Suresh, Vennela Kishore, Subbaraju, and others.

Technical Crew:

Written and directed by: Parasuram Petla

Producers: Naveen Yerneni, Y. Ravi Shankar, Ram Achanta, and Gopichand Achanta

Banners: Mythri Movie Makers, GMB Entertainment, 14 Reels Plus

Music Director: Thaman SS

Cinematography: R Madhi

Editor: Marthand K Venkatesh

Art Director: AS Prakash

Fights: Ram - Laxman

Line Producer: Raj Kumar

Co-Director: Vijaya Ram Prasad

CEO: Cherry

VFX Supervisor – Yugandhar

PRO: Vamsi-Shekar