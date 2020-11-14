Watch: Lucky Ali Sings Oh Sanam, Breaks The Internet

A video of Bollywood legendary pop singer Lucky Ali performing a popular hit "O Sanam" is going viral on social media and getting a lot of praise. The is filled with nostalgia, especially for the 90s kid.

The video was shared by the photographer Saad Khan, on his YouTube page. He had shared it writing, "Lucky Ali - O Sanam(2020 Unplugged Live)." Now Lucky Ali himself shared a version of the video on his Instagram page "O Sanam #LuckyAli #newmusic #2020," and credited the photographer.

Another YouTube user shared, "This video gonna be trending soon, forever love LUCKYALI Your voice brings me peace in tough times. Wishing you good health sir ."

May you stay well and may that smile stay, Inshallah 🙏🏼 #luckyali. Your fan forever ❤️❤️

Gifted man .. strummin from his heart ... feel u my friend #LuckyAli ...

Happy Deepavali 🙂

WHO IS LUCKY ALI?

Lucky Ali is an Indian songwriter, singer, and musician. He worked on various songs including 'Kaho Na Pyaar Hai' song 'Naa Tum Jaano Na Hum' and 'Hairat' from Priyanka Chopra-Ranbir Kapoor's film 'Anjaana Anjaani'.

Lucky Ali had also worked in the movie 'Sur' which had his songs, including the hit 'Aa Bhi Jaa'. Lucky has won many of the top awards in Indian music, including the Best Pop Male Vocalist.