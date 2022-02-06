Watch: Lata Mangeshkar's Songs in Telugu
The Nightingale of India Lata Mangeshkar has passed away today at the age of 92. She has been tested positive for COVID 19 and has been admitted to the ICU at Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai. Lata Mangeshkar has many awards and rewards, and people call her the Nightingale of India. She has a huge fan following for her voice and her 19th century songs are evergreen.
Check Out Lata Mangeshkar's Telugu Songs
Nidurapora Thammuda
Mogutunnayi Gajula
Neevoo Nenoo Oohalalo
Nagaralaku Tal Nagaramidi