Watch: Last Video of Prabhas Meeting Krishnam Raju at AIG Hospital Hyderabad

Tollywood hero Uppalapati Venkata Krishnam Raju, popularly known as Rebel Star, died in the early hours of Sunday morning. He was 83. Krishnam Raju, who was suffering from health problems, died at 3.25 AM at the AIG hospital where he was receiving treatment.

Krishnam Raju debuted in the film industry in 1966 with the film Chilka Gorinka and went on to create strong presentations. He appeared in over 185 films during the course of his career.

He then entered politics, becoming a Lok Sabha Member and serving in Prime Minister AB Vajpayee's cabinet. On the other hand, Prabhas's visiting Krishnam Raju at AIG hospital has widely surfaced on social media.

