Global superstar Jr NTR is filled with joy and pride after the huge win of RRR at the Golden Globes. Overwhelmed by the constant love and support in every land that he visits, the man of masses NTR Jr shared a heartfelt message for all his well-wishers.

Ecstatic at such a significant victory for the entire country, Man of masses NTR Jr expressed,"You all know what a rage RRR has created in the West, especially in America and how bigger hit it was in Japan. Yesterday, Golden Globes happened and one of my favorite music directors M M Keeravani has won the prestigious award for 'Naatu Naatu'. Keeravani has just not been a music director but has been an extremely close member of the family. He has given some amazing songs throughout my career and I would like to, first of all, congratulate him for winning this prestigious award. It makes me really proud as a fellow Indian that not only M M Keeravani but India has achieved this award." He further added, “All this has been possible with the love and affection, all you Indians have given us. Call it the film fraternity, the Indian Film Fraternity, call it the journalists, the Indian Media, Indian journalists, family, friends and most importantly fans - thank you for all the support and affection you have caressed on RRR and made this achievement possible.”

Following this celebration, Jr NTR will begin shooting for his upcoming NTR30 which is directed by Koratala Siva of Janatha Garage fame. The film will make hit the screens on April 5th, 2024. He also has NTR31 on the cards which will be directed by KGF director Prashanth Neel.

Check out the Jr NTR's video below!

