HYDERABAD: David Warner is entertaining the people with his funny and interesting TikTok videos. During these gloomy days, he is giving the folks a reason to smile with his TikTok videos. We think, he was smitten by Bollywood and South Indian films. The cricketer is not stepping back to share TikTok videos and some of the videos also include his wife and children.

The TikTok journey of David Warner actually started with Katrina Kaif's 'Shiela Ki Jawani' and since then, there is no stopping. Fans are singing praises for David Warner for the challenges that he has been taking up to keep everyone entertained on the TikTok platform. He is keeping himself busy by doing these TikTok videos and it is not an easy task to perform my dear readers. It takes a lot of time to catch the beats and perform.

David Warner has made many videos and tried to imitate Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun and other stars. Now, the cricketer shared a funny video of B-town actress Shilpa Shetty who is an avid user of social media. In the video, one could see Shilpa singing opera with the help of a filter. This video has brought smiles on David's face and he made a duet with her in which he can be seen smiling throughout the video. Warner captioned the video "This made me laugh so much crazy time." Here is the video, check it out.

Earlier, David Warner and his wife Candice Warner danced to a famous Bollywood number from the 90s, featuring Prabhu Deva. In the video, the cricketer tagged Shilpa Shetty and asked the fans to decide who has done better between him, his wife, and Shilpa Shetty.

A couple of days ago, David also shared a video in which one could see a man dancing to a Bollywood song. The TikToker danced with much grace and his dance moves were incredible. David Warner, Candice Warner, and the children loved the dance moves and look at little one's expressions to the song. Here is the video.