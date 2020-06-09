HYDERABAD: David Warner has created a mark for himself on social media during this global lockdown. We think that it is very difficult to stop the former Australian Cricket Captain David Warner from making TikTok videos. He is staying connected with his fans through social media. The fan base of this hard-hitting batsman might have been increased manifold during these days.

David Warner and his wife Candice Warner are trying to shake their legs on Bollywood and South Indian songs. They are sometimes making their kids also take part in the TikTok videos. These days, Candice Warner is dancing to the tunes with much ease and grace.

The sporting events have been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. David Warner is staying at home and during this lockdown, we have got an opportunity to look at the other side of the cricketer.

David Warner took to his Twitter and shared a video in which one could see a couple dancing to the song, 'Aashiko Ke Dil Ki Dhadkhan' song. He tweeted as, "Another awesome duet, 89m views that’s amazing effort, next one I think we may dance." Decoding the tweet David Warner and Candice Warner may dance on this duet. Here is the tweet.

Another awesome duet, 89m views that’s amazing effort 👏👏 next one I think we may dance 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/9iqUTgw32B — David Warner (@davidwarner31) June 8, 2020

On Monday, Warner made a compilation of some of his famous TikTok videos and captioned the video as, "My Tiktok story so far #dilboletiktok appreciate this mix-up." 'Ramuloo Ramulaa' song from Allu Arjun's 'Ala Vaikuntapurramloo' plays for the video in the background. David Warner made his TikTok debut on 18th April 2020. Just have a look at the video here.