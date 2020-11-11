Pan India movie Baahubali, which drew the attention of movie buffs also made filmmakers in other countries sit up and take notice. The movie starring Prabhas, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah, Ramya Krishna and Nasser, was a huge box office hit. The film was directed by SS Rajamouli.

We all know that Rajamouli's most successful franchise Baahubali was dubbed into several languages. Now, we hear that people of Karnataka will have the privilege of watching this movie in their language. If things go as per plan, Kannada version of Baahubali will be a Diwali gift for Sandalwood fans.

The Kannada promo of this movie has already created a lot of buzz and increased the expectations of small screen Kannada audiences. The movie which is being dubbed from Telugu will be telecast on Colors Kannada on the occasion of Diwali festival, it is learned.

Baahubali was released in two parts. The first part was released in the year 2015, in Telugu, and the dubbed versions were released in Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi.

Now, you can watch the movie in Kannada on November 15 in Colors Kannada at 4.30 pm.

Currently, the dubbing trend is rampant in Kannada. Several movies from other languages have been dubbed into Kannada. But they haven't fared at expected levels. Now, it remains to be seen if Baahubali can capture the hearts of Kannada fans on the small screen. Prabhas and Rana Duggabati were recognised as stars at National level through this movie. The movie had earned thousands of crores at box office.

Sandalwood actor Kichcha Sudeep too had acted in a small role in the first part of Baahubali. The movie became a talking point on social media due to its rich and grand sets.

Fans loved the action sequences and stunts in the movie. Actors Tamannaah, Anushka Shetty's characters were also liked by the masses. Now Kannada audience will have the privilege of watching this blockbuster movie on the small screen on Diwali.

By the way, other Kannada TV channels have lined up a series of movies for Diwali. So it remains to be seen if Baahubali can win the TRP war against Kannada movies on TV.