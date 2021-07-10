Watch: Amazon Original Hostel Daze Season 2 on Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video unveiled its exciting and exclusive lineup of Indian and International entertainment for Prime Day. The Prime Day celebrations marks the launch of the much-awaited season 2 of the Amazon Original series - Hostel Daze on July 23.

Here's the teaser of the second season of the much-loved Amazon Original Hostel Daze Season 2 bringing back the endearing characters, Adarsh Gourav, Ahsaas Channa, Ayushi Gupta, Luv Vispute, Nikhil Vijay, Shubham Gaur in an entertaining new-age campus show.

Prime Members across India and 240+ countries and territories will be able to stream the much-awaited college drama.

Check out the Teaser Here: