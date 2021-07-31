Watch: Allu Arha Chanting Mantras

Allu Arha, a name that needs no introduction, isn't it? A big yes. She is one of the most popular star kids in the South Indian film industry. She will be seen in the role of Prince Bharat in Samantha's upcoming movie, Shaakuntalam. Gunasekhar is the director of the film. She will be making a debut with Shaakuntalam. After the news broke out Allu Arjun took to his Twitter and wrote, "He wrote, "A proud moment for the Allu family to announce that the fourth generation, #AlluArha will be making her debut with #Shakuntalam movie. I want to thank @Gunasekhar1 Garu & @neelima_guna Garu for giving my daughter this beautiful movie as her debut."

Allu Arjun and Allu Sneha Reddy, the parents of Allu Arha never step back to share adorable pics of the little princess. Now a video of Allu Arha in which she could be seen chanting mantras is going viral. Here is the video, just give a look at it.