HYDERABAD: Tollywood hero Allari Naresh is celebrating his birthday today (June 30th). On this special occasion, fans and other celebs wished the 'Gamyam' hero. Allari Naresh is the son of Telugu director and producer, EVV Satyanarayana.. He stepped into Tollywood with the film, Allari and later he got the moniker 'Allari'. He acted in various movies and won the hearts of the people.

Today, on the occasion of Allari Naresh's birthday, the makers of his upcoming film have released the teaser of 'Naandhi'. Vijay Kanakamedala is the director of the film. Young and dynamic hero Vijay Deverakonda released the 'First Impact Reveal' of the film. Naandhi is touted to be a thriller based on the custodial torture of suspects who are forced to admit the crimes. With this film, Allari Naresh is trying to do something new. For an actor, it is very important to experiment with the scripts.

The teaser of Allari Naresh's Naandhi looks intense and he is seen essaying the role of an undertrail prisoner. Harish Shankar gave voiceover for the teaser and the one minute twenty eight seconds teaser has a few visuals in which Allari Naresh can be seen in a naked avatar. The teaser opens with the dialogue, there are 1,401 number of prisons across the 29 states of India by 2015. One can see Allari Naresh in a completely different look. At the end of the teaser, Allari Naresh mouths a dialogue, 'It takes nine months for a human soul to take birth but why it is taking years to pass judgment on me?" Varalakshmi Sarathkumar is seen as an advocate in the film and one can also spot Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Harish Uthaman in the teaser.

Allari Naresh took to his Twitter and shared the teaser. He captioned it as, "For years you all have surprised me with me your undying love and faith, so this birthday I have decided to surprise you all instead. This is for you my fans." Here is the teaser, just give a look at it.