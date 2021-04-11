Was That Kohli Behind Tammannah? Netizens Curious

Milky Beauty Tamannaah Bhatia recently shared a photo on her Instagram saying "Breakfast please". Tamannaah is seen holding a tray full of biscuits and chips packets in her hand while two people are seen staring at her from behind with funny faces. The male person looked just like Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli and this set the netizens off into a tizzy.

Netizens started commenting that Virat Kohli was the person who was watching over the actress with his hand on his cheek in the photo. According to the caption, only the hairdresser and makeup artist names were tagged in the post with her.

However, Netizens started asking questions whether it was really Virat‌ there. Was he really our King Kohli? This led to confusion as to who the person despite Tamannaah clearly tagging their names in the post with clarity. The photo was taken while Tamannaah was on a chartered flight to Mumbai.

The gentleman in question was her hair specialist/makeup artist named Florian Huriel who was sitting with another makeup artist name Nilam Kenia, who were accompanying the actress for a promo shoot in Mumbai.

In 2012, Tamannaah and Virat Kohli acted together in an advertisement and this had set off rumours that they two were dating. Tamanna dismissed the rumours and made it clear that they had never spoken to each other except to say the few words in the ad during filming. This put a check on their love rumours.

Tamannaah Bhatia recently did a web series called 'November Story' in Tamil and played the lead role in '11th Hour, a Telugu web series released on the Aha OTT platform. Tammanaah's web series Eleventh Hour had received both positive and negative feedback from viewers. She also has her hands full with movies including Sitimaar, ‘Maestro’, ‘F3’, ‘Gurthunda Sithakaalam and ‘November Stories’ which are getting ready for release.

