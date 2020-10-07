Want To Watch A Movie In Theatres? Then You've Got To Do These

Starting from October 15, the cinema halls across the country are set to be opened. The film shows would again begin after a gap of seven months. This halls will open after a gap of nearly seven months. This is the longest such closures known in the history.

But there are several standard operative procedures (SOPs) that are to be followed to the T to avoid Covid infection. Here are the main SOPs that have to be followed:

The halls will have only 50 per cent occupancy. Alternative seats would be kept empty to provide for social distancing.

The viewers have been advised not to move here and there too much as this will help spread the virus.

No food and beverages would be serviced inside the the theatre. Only packed foods are sold.

The viewers have been asked to book the tickets via online to the extent possible. The counters would be opened throughout the day to prevent heavy rush.

The viewers would be encouraged to use Arogya Setu app for easy detection f the cases.

The viewers would be provided with sanitisers. They are required to wear the masks. Public address systems would be used to tell the people to wear masks.

The viewers are supposed to furnish their phone numbers to enable easy identification in case of infections.