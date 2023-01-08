Hyderabad: Telugu film producer and popular screenwriter Kona Venkat dropped a bombshell during an interview to a YouTube channel while promoting megastar Chiranjeevi’s upcoming ‘Waltair Veerayya’ movie. He said during college days he would peddle ganja (marijuana).

Narrating the ganja selling incident in his youth, Kona Venkat said he did this to help his debt-ridden friend who attempted to commit suicide once.

“One of my friends was in debt and to clear his debts he had cultivated cannabis. He wanted to sell the drugs in Goa and settle his debts but got caught by the police on the way to the beach state. He thought he had nothing left to pay off his loans, so he tried to commit suicide. My father was a DSP, so we took ganja in his car and crossed into Goa by clearing all the checkposts. We eventually sold the ganja and settled the dues with the earnings,” Kona Venkat recollected.

The Telugu producer added that he is planning to make a movie on his life incident. Notably, Chiranjeevi, the lead actor in ‘Waltair Veerayya’ movie, plays a don in the movie. Kona Venkat has written the screenplay for this upcoming Telugu movie.

