Waltair Veerayya Day 3 Collections: Chiranjeevi’s Film Joins Rs 100 Cr Club

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s mass action entertainer Waltair Veerayya’s box office tsunami continues. The film co-starring mass maharaja Ravi Teja has collected over Rs 108 Cr worldwide in just three days.

Waltair Veerayya is the first Indian movie to cross the 100 Cr mark and it is turning out to be a true blockbuster. The collections have been remarkable throughout the weekend both in domestic and overseas.

The movie grossed $1.7 million so far and it is heading toward $2 million mark in the region. Waltair Veerayya has already entered the breakeven mark and it is likely to provide heavy profits.

Given Monday is a holiday (Kanuma), the movie will certainly continue its domination.

