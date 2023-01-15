Waltair Veerayya Day 2 Collection Worldwide

Chiranjeevi’s Waltair Veerayya is giving stiff competition to Bala Krishna’s Veera Simha Reddy box office collection. As expected, Waltair Veerayya has more occupancy than Veera Simha Reddy. As per the public talk, audiences are preferring Waltair Veerayya over Veera Simha Reddy. Waltair Veera has joined the 50 crore club in two days.

Waltair Veerayya bagged around Rs 29.60 crore on its first day. As per the reports, Waltair Veerayya's earnings on day 2 from both Telugu states is estimated around Rs 20 crore. So Waltair Veeraya's total earnings for the two days are Rs 49 crore. Waltair Veerayya is an action comedy film directed by Bobby Kolli and produced by Mythri Movie Makers. The film stars Chiranjeevi as the titular character alongside Ravi Teja, Shruti Haasan, and Catherine Tresa. Waltair Veerayya is receiving positive reviews from audiences, and Chiranjeevi’s fans are overwhelmed with his boss performance in the movie.