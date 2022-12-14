Waltair Veerayya: Chiranjeevi Shares Sneak Peak of Song Locale With Shruti Haasan in France

The surprise came from Megastar Chiranjeevi. The actor shared an exciting video of Waltair Veerayya’s shoot in minus 8 degrees cold in France. The actor shared the experience of shooting at the mesmerising location and he also revealed that the film’s team is in Les Gets - a commune in the Haute-Savoie department in the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region in south-eastern France.

The film’s makers announced the release date for the film. The drama will be released in the cinema halls during Sankranti next year on 13th January.