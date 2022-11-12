VJ Maheshwari to Be Evicted From Bigg Boss 6 Tamil?

Bigg Boss Tamil season 6 weekend is here! Are you excited about the fifth week elimination? Then check this out. Bigg Boss Tamil 6 contestants who have been nominated for elimination this week are Azeem, Vikraman, ADK, Ayesha, Dhanalakshmi, Maheswari, and Ram. As we said earlier, according to the Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6 unofficial Instagram pages, Azeem, Vikraman, ADK, and Ayesha are in the green zone, while Dhanalakshmi, Maheswari, and Ram are in the danger zone.

After Bigg Boss Tamil makers closed the voting lines, Maheswari and Ram are said to be in the bottom position.

Now, there is the rumour that VJ Maheswari will face the axe in the fifth week elimination process. There is a marginal difference in Maheswari and Ram's vote percentage, and Maheswari's vote percentage is said to be lower than that of Ram. Maheswari's voting line plunged after her argument with ADK.

Bigg Boss Tamil 6 viewers did not like Maheswari's attitude towards ADK. The fight was ADK questioned Maheswari as to why she always made faces when he spoke, and her reply annoyed not only the viewers but also the contestants. If rumours of Maheswari's elimination are true, this fight perhaps could also be one of the reasons behind her eviction. What is your opinion on this? Comment below. Follow Sakshi Post for more updates.