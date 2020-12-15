Tamil TV actor Chitra's husband Hemanth has been arrested in Chennai. According to the reports, the 29-year-old actress had died by suicide and Hemanth faces charges for alleged abetment of suicide. On December 9th, the Pandian Stores fame Chitra was found dead at a hotel room in Nazarathpet. Chitra and her husband were staying together in the hotel and the couple got married a few months ago.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Sudarshan speaking to a news channel said that, "Hemnath did not like a scene she had enacted on TV. On the day she died, he had also pushed her." It is said that Hemanth was furious over her intimate scenes in a television serial.

Chitra's husband was arrested after he was questioned by the cops for many days. Police also questioned the friends and colleagues of Chitra.

According to the reports, Chitra came to the hotel after completing her late-night shoot last week. Hemanth told police that Chitra asked him to stay outside as she wanted to take a shower and he found her dead after the staff at the hotel opened the room using a duplicate key.

A revenue divisional officer is also investigating the case separately as mandated by law since the woman died less than seven years after the wedding.

Vijaya Kamaraj, the mother of Chitra after the death of her daughter said that Chitra was very bold and never takes such a step. She further added that her daughter had been beaten to death by her son-in-law, Hemanth.