VJ Chitra's Husband Hemanth Kumar Makes Shocking Statements Over Her Death

The sudden demise of Tamil actress who rose to fame with Pandian Stores has shocked the south Indian film industry. Fans and many celebs mourned the young stars' demise on social media. The 29-year-old died by suicide on December 9 at the hotel room in Nazarethpet. Police said that there was no foul play and doctors who performed a postmortem, confirmed that suicide was the reason for Chitra's death.

Chitra's mother, Vijaya Kamaraj had told reporters that her daughter was very bold and never takes such a step. She further added that her daughter had been beaten to death by her son-in-law, Hemanth. Friends and family members of Chitra have demanded a proper probe.

Chitra got engaged to Hemanth Kumar on August 24th. Both Chitra and Hemanth have been staying together for many days. During the police interrogation, Hemanth revealed they had tied the knot on October 19th, 2020 and have been staying together since then. On December 9th morning, Chitra was found dead in a hotel room in Nazarethpet where she was staying with her husband. She returned to the hotel room at around 2:30 am and told Hemanth that she wants to take a shower. When she didn't open the door for a long time, Hemanth took the help of the hotel staff and opened the door using a duplicate key and they found Chitra hanging from the ceiling fan.

Chitra's mother Vijaya said that, "Hemanath killed my daughter. Strict action should be taken against him and this should not happen to anyone else. Chitra won’t commit suicide and she used to give advises to those who attempt suicide or talks about it to her. She always asked others to be bold."

She further added that "Chitra was beaten to death. I always used to go along with her to the shooting spot. Since they registered their marriage, I had left her with him. I used to always sit and wait with her even if the shooting gets delayed.”

A few days ago, Chitra shared a beautiful video on her Instagram. She captioned it as, |Lifetime memories. Love recognizes no barriers. Thank u soo much." Here is the video.