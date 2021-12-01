Vivek Oberoi Reminisces Good Old Days of Inside Edge on Amazon Prime Video

The highly anticipated Amazon Prime Video original series Inside Edge is all set for an early December release. Making a comeback after two years, the series has already piqued interest and curiosity amongst the audiences and people can’t wait to see how the series will unfold and what more will the audience's favourite characters bring to the screen.

Before the release of the series, actor Vivek Anand Oberoi shares his experience and feels nostalgic about being a part of the franchise. He said, “It just feels like yesterday that we came together for this cracker of a series and it's already the third season! As a character, I feel Vikrant Dhawan’s twisted mind has a unique fan following and I’m glad that he has progressed with the story, with new facets of his personality unraveling every season.

This season, he is prepared for something big and won’t stop at anything till he crosses the line. You peer into his past, to see the scars that are not visible to the eye….that make him the darkness that he is! The trailer is just a tiny glimpse into all the drama and twists that are set to unfold in Inside Edge Season 3, with new characters and hidden truths adding further quirks. As always, it has been a blast working with the team and I hope the energy reflects on the screen and resonates strongly with the audience like the earlier seasons.”

So stay tuned for more as the show is all set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video this Friday, 3rd December