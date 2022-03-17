Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files Ranks No.1 on IMDB

Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files is creating records at the box office. New movie releases like Prabhas' Radhe Shyam and Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi haven't stopped audiences from flocking theatres to watch The Kashmir Files. The exodus of Kashmiri Hindus during the Kashmir conflict in 1990 is the storyline of The Kashmir Files, which was released on March 11. The film stars Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Mithun Chakraborty, and Pallavi Joshi. IMDb has given a 10/10 rating to The Kashmir Files, which is the highest rating for any Indian movie on the IMDb site.

The latest we hear is that The Kashmir Files has overtaken KGF 2, RRR, Radheshyam, and other popular movies. So far, The Kashmir Files has joined the 50 crore club within 5 days and, as per reports, on day 6 it has collected around Rs 19 crores. The total worldwide collection of the Kashmir Files is an estimated Rs 79.25 crore. So, it is worth mentioning here that The Kashmir Files makers are in profits as the movie is going to hit 100 crore in the next two days.

The audience can't stop going ga ga over Anupam Kher's character in The Kashmir Files. Vivek Agnihotri has once again proved that historic films are the best after The Tashkent Files.