Visuals in 'Jetty' Have Amazed Me - Director Gopichand Malineni

'Jetty', releasing this Friday (November 4th) in theatres, has got Manyam Krishna and Nandita Swetha in lead roles. Subrahmanyam Pichuka is its director.

Director Gopichand Malineni, who recently watched the movie's trailer, has said that its visuals are stunning. He added that the drama built around the fishermen's community is realistic.

"The story seems to be quite rooted. The songs are also good. I hope 'Jetty' works with the audience," the 'Krack' maker commented.

The makers are confident that the backdrop of the film and songs like 'Dooram Karigina' are going to click. The song is a Sid Sriram one.

Kannada Kishore, Mime Gopi, Sivaji Raja and others will be seen in this week's theatrical release.