Dhoom opened market for ensemble thrillers like never before. The multi-hero projects in the franchise gave chances for leading actors to play big baddies in these movies.

People now actually wait for 4th movie from Dhoom franchise and hope to see another big star in a negative role. John Abraham made a career out of the film while Hrithik Roshan, Aamir Khan made the franchise iconic.

Now, Vishwak Sen's Hit could be heading in same direction as a franchise. Director Sailesh Kolanu started working on the sequel and Natural Star Nani, will return as a producer.

In the sequel, an young actor will play the negative lead while Vishwak Sen will continue to be the positive lead. Who is the young hero, who will join the project? We have no clue yet but the actor will be a sensational choice, say sources.