Vishwak Sen’s Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam on Aha

Hyderabad: aha has been relentlessly dishing out a wide variety of content in various formats in Telugu and Tamil. aha has made a name for itself as a prominent 100% local entertainment streaming platform since its inception. Such a popular platform is now set to bring fantastic family entertainer ‘Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam’. In other words, aha is all set to premiere the film on June 3rd, 2022.

The film, which is nothing less than the best rom-com, is directed by Vidyasagar Chinta with Vishwak Sen, Rukshar Dhillon, and Ritika Nayak as the lead actors. From June 3rd, aha will stream the film for its ardent viewers.

The story revolves around Arjun Kumar Allam (Vishwak Sen), a 33-year-old boy next door. He and his family leave for the Ashokapuram village for his engagement ceremony with Madhavi (Rukshar Dhillon). However, the Arjun and his family get stuck in Ashokapuram due to the COVID-19 lockdown. The situation prompts both Arjun and Madhavi’s families to fix a low-profile wedding. Howbeit, Madhavi elopes with someone as she is in love. The film traces the twists and turns that Arjun mast face next.

It has been a long since a movie filled with family drama that will make you smile, laugh your heart out and root for someone with all your heart.