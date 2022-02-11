Vishnu Vishal's FIR Twitter Review

Feb 11, 2022, 08:34 IST
- Sakshi Post

Vishnu Vishal's movie, FIR, was released in theatres on February 11. The movie is getting good reviews from all the corners. Manu Anand narrated the story in an intriguing manner. Reba Monica John and Manjima Mohan acted as the female leads whereas Gautam Narayanan, Parvathi T Raiza Wilson, and Ram C appeared in key roles in the flick. Gautham Vasudev Menon acted in a prominent role in the film. The songs Vizhiyile and Payanam scored by Aswhanth grabbed all the attention. Fans and filmy lovers who have watched the first show are sharing their reviews on Twitter. Here are the tweets.


Read More:

Tags: 
FIR Twitter Review
Advertisement
Back to Top