Vishnu Vishal's FIR Twitter Review

Vishnu Vishal's movie, FIR, was released in theatres on February 11. The movie is getting good reviews from all the corners. Manu Anand narrated the story in an intriguing manner. Reba Monica John and Manjima Mohan acted as the female leads whereas Gautam Narayanan, Parvathi T Raiza Wilson, and Ram C appeared in key roles in the flick. Gautham Vasudev Menon acted in a prominent role in the film. The songs Vizhiyile and Payanam scored by Aswhanth grabbed all the attention. Fans and filmy lovers who have watched the first show are sharing their reviews on Twitter. Here are the tweets.

I have secretely seen #FIR long ago ☺️. Superb. Semmmma action thriller with a rocking performance by @TheVishnuVishal. director @itsmanuanand will go big places. icing on the cake @menongautham 👌🏽. proud of my wife @Me_Divyanka on co-writing this.dont miss this in theatres guys! — Anand Shankar (@anandshank) February 10, 2022

#FIR: Good Attempt!



Picks Pace in the Second half, A decent watch for thriller genre lovers https://t.co/hEqcRYNVlx — 𝐁𝐡𝐞𝐞𝐬𝐡𝐦𝐚 𝐓𝐚𝐥𝐤𝐬 (@BheeshmaTalks) February 10, 2022

Really enjoyed #FIR. Works very effectively as a smart action-thriller that uses the terrorism backdrop and produces a largely gripping film. Some smart twists and solidly written characters make this work. @TheVishnuVishal shines in another unique attempt to stand out. — Haricharan Pudipeddi (@pudiharicharan) February 9, 2022

#FIR first half - Racy without any lag! Superb work by the technical team (background score, cinematography and editing 👌). @TheVishnuVishal plays the ordinary Indian Muslim who gets framed. So far neat work with engaging pace! The character establishment is also neatly done 👍 — Rajasekar (@sekartweets) February 9, 2022