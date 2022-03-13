Vishnu Vishal's FIR OTT Release Date Confirmed

After the successful theatrical release, the action thriller FIR is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video from March 12. Produced under the banner of VV Studioz and directed by Manu Anand, the Tamil action thriller stars Vishnu Vishal, Gautham Vasudevan Menon, Manjima Mohan, Raiza Wilson, Reba Monica John and others. The film will also be available in Telugu.

The action-packed thriller is sure to give a nail-biting entertainer. Irfan (played by Vishnu Vishal) is an innocent man with an ordinary life, but is incarcerated evil by media trials, falsely accused of terrorism. The film’s story is about his journey of coming back to normalcy and life as we know it. The mystery unfolds as the film dives into Irfan's life and unravels some deep secrets that make us wonder if there's more than what meets the eye. Find out the truth as the action thriller is available for streaming from Prime Video from March 12.