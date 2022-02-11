Vishnu Vishal's FIR Leaked on Torrents

FIR is a Tamil action thriller written and directed by Manu Anand and produced by Shubhra and Aryan Ramesh under the banner of VV Studioz. The film features Vishnu Vishal, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Manjima Mohan, Reba Monica John, Raiza Wilson in the lead roles, and Gaurav Narayanan and Prashanth Rangaswamy in supporting roles. The film's music is composed by Ashwath, with editing by Prasanna GK. The FIR movie is about a Muslim Chemical engineer, who is accused of being a most-wanted terrorist. He manages to prove that he is innocent. How he does that forms the crux of the story. .

FIR has opened to good response from the audience. The audience is praising Vishnu Vishal's acting in the movie. Now, the movie has unfortunately leaked on piracy websites like Tamilrockers, movierulz and other websites. FIR has become the latest victim to fall prey, after Ravi Teja's latest release, Khiladi.

it is known that the film industry is yet to recover from the after effects of Pandemic. Watch FIR in theatres only and do not encourage piracy. If you come across any pirated copies of Vishnu Vishal's FIR, report the same to the cyber cell.