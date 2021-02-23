Chakra's Latest Box Office Collections

Actor Vishal's latest outing Chakra is faring well at the box office. While coming to Chennai, the film was doing extremely well in Tamil Nadu right from its release. The movie is storming the box office not only on the local front but also at the worldwide box office. The film is not turning out to be Vishan's biggest hit till date, but it is declared the highest-grossing film of this year. The film has managed to earn Rs 1.5 on its fourth day at the box office. The total grossing of the film is Rs 11 Cr.

#Chakra remained average throughout the weekend, Grossing just above ₹11Cr in India 3-Day Opening Weekend Domestic Box-Office Update: Tamil Nadu - ₹5.8 Cr

Telugu States - ₹4.5 Cr

Rest of India - ₹1.2 Cr pic.twitter.com/tGcPUQhERb — Kollywood Forum (@ForumKollywood) February 23, 2021

Check out the area-wise collections:

Tamil Nadu - ₹5.8 Cr

Telugu States - ₹4.5 Cr

Rest of India - ₹1.2 Cr