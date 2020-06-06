Virushka Fans Flood Twitter With Funny Memes On #VirushkaDivorce
HYDERABAD: Celebrity couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma relationship split rumours become the talk of the town as an old article which was published by a media house on the couple's split has resurfaced on the internet. Netizens have taken social media by storm with tweets on #VirushkaDivorce.
This hashtag started trending after an old article from a news agency resurfaced with a report over Virushka split before their marriage.
Social media users are making fun by sharing a variety of tweets and memes on Indian skipper along with his wife with #VirushkaDivorce which went viral on Twitter with more than 3,000 tweets.
Here are the memes:
Virat kohli to the people who started this trend.#VirushkaDivorce pic.twitter.com/l1jwzdSGzX
— Umang Mishra (@UmangMi04647171) June 5, 2020
#VirushkaDivorce is on trending...😂🙏
.
.
.
😒*Meanwhile Virat: pic.twitter.com/rGZehBAaxc
— Raj Shakya (@Raj_Memer) June 6, 2020
After watching today's trendings.#virushkadivorce
😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/0j0BjQ1lkV
— all_ directions🍁 (@DihaChauhan1) June 6, 2020
Anushka to virat now 😂😂😂#VirushkaDivorce pic.twitter.com/sczt92gso9
— Kirann Vighe 💫 (@Im_kirannn) June 6, 2020