Virender Sehwag Imitates Pawan Kalyan's Famous Dialogue, Watch This!

Power Star Pawan Kalyan is a big star in the Telugu states. He has a large fan base among common people and celebrities.

When Pawan Kalyan's birthday was celebrated a few days ago, film stars and other celebrities greeted him on social media sites. Fans are still buzzing after Pawan's birthday celebrations, and now they have another cause to celebrate their hero's popularity.

A video of former cricketer Virender Sehwag reciting Pawan's famous dialogue has gone viral on social media.

The video seems to be from an interview, and it shows Sehwag delivering the line ‘Nakkonchem Thikkundi...Daniko Lekkundi...' from Pawan Kalyan's Gabbar Singh movie. Throughout the video, he can be seen imitating the dialogue and doing a 'neck-rub' gesture.

This video is now surfacing on social media. Fans are overjoyed to see one of their favorite cricketers imitating their beloved hero.

