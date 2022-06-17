Virata Parvam leaked

Virata Parvam is getting positive response from the audience. Movie critics have given Virata Parvam a rating ranging from 3 to 3.5 out of 5. Sai Pallavi and Rana have delivered mindblowing performance in the movie.

There is no doubt that Sai Pallavi is a crowd puller and netizens say that Virata Parvam will hit the 50 cr club within three days of its release. Unfortunately, like every new movie, Virata Parvam has fallen prey to piracy. The movie has got leaked on piracy websites like movierulz, Tamilrockers among others or free streaming. It's an offence to videograph movies in theatres or circulate them. If you come across any pirated copy of Virata Parvam, report it to the cyber cell.

Virata Parvam is a romantic action drama, written and directed by Venu Udugula, and produced by D. Suresh Babu and Sudhakar Cherukuri. The film stars Sai Pallavi and Rana Daggubati while Priyamani, Nandita Das, Naveen Chandra, Zarina Wahab, Easwari Rao, and Sai Chand play supporting roles. The plot revolves around Naxalite movement that took place in the Telangana region in the 1990s.