Virat-Anushka’s Pregnancy Announcement Becomes Most Liked Tweet In India

When cricketer Virat Kohli and actor Anushka Sharma announced their pregnancy on Twitter, it blew up the twitter trends in India. Fans were elated and congratulated the couple. This announcement tweet is now in the Golden tweets of 2020.

It was posted on August 27 on both Anushka’s and Virat’s twitter handle. Virat’s tweet now has 57.4K Retweets, 12.2K Quoted Tweets and 643.8K Likes. The tweet was captioned, “And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021.”

And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021 ❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/0BDSogBM1n

— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 27, 2020

The couple married on 11 December 2017 after dating for a few years.