Viral Video: Pakistan Musician Natasha Baig Croons Manike Mage Hithe Song

Is there any need to tell about Sri Lankan Singer Yohani Diloka De Silva's Manike Mage Hithe song? Obviously, a big No. The song turned out as a blockbuster and many celebs, Instagram influencers have become fans of the song. Many singers have also made cover songs of Manike Mage Hithe song. We all know that Yohani has got a chance to sing in Bollywood as well.

Now, a Pakistani Singer Natasha Baig shared a video of herself singing Manike Mage Hithe song. Here is the video, just give a look at it.

Sharing the video, she wrote, "I had to attempt this one because why not. It's a random jam and I hope I got the words right. But oh my God what a melody, what a song."

Here is the original version of Manike Mage Hithe song sung by Yohani.