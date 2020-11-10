HYDERABAD: Actress Charmee Kaur shared a picture of actor Prabhas posing with her 9-month old Alalskan Malamute . Taking to Twitter the actress-turned-producer posted a picture of Prabhas with the huge dog and captioned it- "Darling- with my 9 months old baby boy",along with a heart emoji.

Prabhas is back in town after a 15-day shooting schedule in Italy for his upcoming film Radhe Shyam. He is all set to fly to Mumbai next week for another schedule of the film shoot.

Looks he dropped in at Puri Connects office for a chat and was caught on camera posing with the fluffy huge dog and the photo sent the internet on a tizzy. A dog lover, Charmee has another small breed dog and recently acquired this huge Malamute and posts updates about him regularly.



Prabhas' latest film Radhe Shyam is directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and features Pooja Hegde as the leading lady of the film. A trilingual, the big-budget film will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The film is produced by UV Creations and Gopi Krishna Movies jointly and isset to release in 2021.

Prabhas will also feature in a new film to be directed by Mahanati director Nag Aswin under the Vyjayanthi Movie banner.