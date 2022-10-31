Vinod Gobbaragola Is Out Of Bigg Boss Kannada 9 

Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 contestants successfully completed their fifth week and the show is now in its sixth week. Anupama Gowda is the captain of the house for week 6.

In the last weekend episode, Neha Gowda got the exit pass from the Bigg Boss Kannada 9 house. Neha Gowda's elimination was expected by BBK9 viewers because the contestants who were on the nomination list were strong contenders and they gave good content to the show. Hence, Neha Gowda had less screen space and there was not much content from her side.

Recent buzz suggestst hat Vinod Gobbaragola is out of the Bigg Boss Kannada 9 House due to health issue. The BBK9 Instagram pages have declared that Bigg Boss has sent Vinod Gobbaragola to the medical room and later asks him to leave the house because of his health issue.

Anyway, Bigg Boss Kannada contestants were shocked by this announcement made by the Bigg Boss. BBK9 viewers are expecting that Vinod might re-enter the house after recovery.

From day one of the show, Vinod Gobbaragola gave stiff competition to the senior contestants. He was often seen with Prashanth Sambargi and Arun Sagar in the house. The Bigg Boss Kannada 9 audience believes Vinod Gobbar deserved to be among the season's top five contestants. Let us wait and watch to know what exactly Bigg Boss announced in tonight's episode. Follow Sakshi Post for more updates.

