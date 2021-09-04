Vinayakudu Actor Krishnudu Arrested For Playing Poker in Miyapur

Tollywood actor Krishnudu, of Vinayakudu fame, was arrested on Saturday by the Hyderabad police.

The actor was reportedly playing poker and gambling with seven others, including organiser Paddi Raju, at Shilpapark Villa under the jurisdiction of Miyapur police station.

Based on a tip-off, eight members, including the actor, were apprehended by the Miyapur police. Police recovered some cash and eight mobiles from them.

Also Read: Tuck Jagadish Second Half Will Leave Audience Emotional

This is not the first time actor Krishnudu has grabbed the headlines for the wrong reasons. Last year, a 45-year-old woman filed a complaint at Panjagutta police station accusing him of sexually assaulting her years ago. However, the actor denied the allegations and the case was closed.

Krishnudu has appeared in films like Oye!, Happy Days, and Mr. Perfect. He was recently featured in a supporting role in the film Hulchul.