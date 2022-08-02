Vikrant Rona Success Meet in Hyderabad, Kichcha Sudeep Calls Tollywood Second Home

The dynamic and dashing Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeep, who holds the title Abhinava Chakravarthy, is basking in the glory of his latest release—Vikrant Rona.

The film was released in theatres last week. Vikrant Rona has earned glowing reviews from all quarters. Not to mention, Vikrant Rona is performing well at the box office.

The makers of the movie held a success meet in Hyderabad.

The film unit thanked the audience for making the film a splash hit at the box office. Sudeep spoke a few words about our Telugu celebrities. He called RGV as his biggest and honest critic in his life.

Sudeep also thanked Ram Charan, Nagarjuna, Chiranjeevi, Akhil and Nagarjuna for supporting the film by unleashing the trailer and teaser of Vikrant Rona. Kichca also thanked the audience for making the film a super hit and called Tollywood as a second home.

