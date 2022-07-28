Vikrant Rona First Day Collection Prediction

Kichcha Sudeep's most anticipated movie Vikrant Rona released in theatres worldwide on Friday. Expectations are riding high, thanks to the hype around the movie. The makers of Vikrant Rona, along with Sudeep planned spectacular promotions for the movie. The crew also went city hopping for promotions ahead of the movie release.

For the unversed, Vikrant Rona glimpse was released on the famed Burj Khalifa in Dubai, a first in the Indian film industry. Post that Kichcha Sudeep has been keeping the audience engaged with updates on the movie. The film even has Hindi actress Jacqueline Fernandes grooving to a special song. The item number from Vikrant Rona, Ra Ra Rakkamma is a huge hit and topping the music charts ever since it was dropped.

Vikrant Rona is directed by Anup Rubens and the cinematography has been done by William David. The film has been made on a budget of Rs 95 Crores. As per trade analysts, Kichcha Sudeep's Vikrant Rona is expected to rake in a whopping 40 crores at the box office on its opening day. Yes, Kichcha Sudeep's Vikrant Rona first-day collections is expected to cross 40 crores. Do you have any predictions? Do share it with us.

