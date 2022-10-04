Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan's Vikram Vedha is garnering a lot of love from the audience and the critics. Released on September 30, the film has collected Rs 5.39 crore on its fourth day and is constantly recording growing numbers at the box office across the nation.

The film registered exponential growth on its second day with approximately 200 per cent growth in multiple cities from Jodhpur, Indore, Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, and Bengaluru.

Moreover, the film has collected Rs 65 crore worldwide on its first weekend.

Vikram Vedha is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks and Jio Studios and a YNOT Studios Production. The film is directed by Pushkar and Gayatri and produced by Bhushan Kumar and S. Sashikanth and Reliance Entertainment.

