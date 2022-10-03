Vikram Vedha Box Office Collection Day 3

Hrithik Roshan's Vikram Vedha box office collection has been dropped after the film collected Rs 10 crore on its first day. Vikram Vedha collected around Rs 15 crore, which would take its total weekend collection to around Rs 38 crore. As per the reports, on Boxofficeindia.com, on Sunday, Vikram Vedha earned between 14.5 and 15 crore. The film grossed 10.58 crore on its first day and 12.51 crore on day two. It was released with Mani Ratnam's epic historical drama Ponniyin Selvan I in theatres.

Vikram Vedha is a neo-noir action thriller film written and directed by Pushkar–Gayathri. It is a remake of their own 2017 Tamil film of the same name. Jointly produced by YNOT Studios, Friday Filmworks, T-Series Films, Reliance Entertainment The film stars Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan in lead roles along with Radhika Apte and Rohit Saraf. Inspired by the Indian folktale Baital Panchisi , the film tells the story of Vikram, a police inspector who sets out to track down and kill Vedha, a gangster.