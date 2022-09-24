Vikram Vedha Advance Booking of Tickets

Having received an amazing response from the masses for its amazing trailer, the makers of Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer ‘Vikram Vedha’ are currently creating a buzz all around for its electrifying dance number 'Alcoholia'.

While the audience is eagerly waiting for the film to hit the theaters, the makers are all set to open the advance booking windows for the audience.

Undoubtedly ‘Vikram Vedha’ is one of the most anticipated movies of the year and the craze for the film among the audience is constantly rising as the film is inching toward its release date.

Putting an end to the audience's wait, the makers are all set to start the advance bookings of the film today.

Moreover, ‘Vikram Vedha’ will have the largest international distribution for a Hindi film, with a record-breaking 100+ countries worldwide. Before its release, the film sparked worldwide interest and appeal, and many countries have already begun advance bookings.

‘Vikram Vedha’ is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks and Jio Studios and a YNOT Studios Production. The film is directed by Pushkar and Gayatri and produced by Bhushan Kumar, S. Sashikanth, and Reliance Entertainment.

‘Vikram Vedha’ will hit the big screens globally on September 30, 2022.

courtesy; FPJ