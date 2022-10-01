Vikram Veda Day 1 Collections: Hrithik Movie Off to Flying Start at Box Office

Hrithik Roshan's Vikram Vedha hit the big screen on Friday after a long wait. Vikram Vedha is getting a positive response from the audience and movie critics. The audience liked the combination of Hrithik Roshan as a gangster and Saif Ali Khan as a cop. They say that both the actors have nailed their characters in their respective roles. Vikram Vedha clashed with Mani Ratnam's period drama Ponniyin Selvan I in theatres. Yet they collected around Rs 10 crores worldwide on its first day. Vikram Vedha is the first Bollywood movie in 2022 to break records by collecting Rs 10 crores on day one. We can say that even the most hyped movie, Bhamastra, also did not bag this huge collection on its first day.

Vikram Vedha is an action thriller written and directed by Pushkar Gayathri. The film is a remake of the 2017 Tamil film by the same name starring Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in key roles. The Hindi version stars Saif Ali Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Radhika Apte and Rohit Saraf in key roles. Movie critics say that the audience will love the Hindi Vikram Vedha if they have not watched the Tamil remake. They say Hindi has its own version and the makers has retained the original content with just a few change of scenes. Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan's action scenes have wowed the audience.