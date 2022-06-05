Vikram Second Day Collections: Kamal Haasan Movie Set to Break Valimai, Beast Box Office Record

Kamal Haasan's latest offering—Vikram is going great at the box office. After a fantastic opening, the movie is doing brisk business at the ticket window. The movie is running to packed theatres and most theatres have put up a houseful board outside. All the tickets for the coming days have been sold out. The word of mouth seems to be working well for the makers of Vikram.

Vikram is an action drama directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The movie has a huge star cast. Apart from Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan, Vikram also stars Fahadh Faasil, Suriya and Vijay Sethupathi in prominent roles. Anirudh Ravichander's music score has drawn a lot of praise from the audience.

Kamal's Vikram has got a massive opening at the box office. On Day 1, Vikram joined the list of 2022 Kollywood movies with big opening after Ajith's Valimai and Vijay's Beast.

Talking about Kamal Haasan's Vikram movie second-day collections, the movie had raked in a whopping $500K+ on its secondary at the US Box Office on day 2.

Talking about domestic collections, Vikram has smashed into the 100 crore club on day 2 after just two days of its theatrical run.