Vikram Movie Leaked On Piracy Sites

Kamal Haasan's Vikram has opened to tremensoud response from the audience, who have given the film a thumbs up. After a long wait, Kamal Hasaan's Vikram hit the big screens today. Fans seem to be happy as the fim has exceeded their expectations. The most important part is watching Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil and Suriya in the same movie. The action scnes are out of the world, say fans.

Unfortunately, like every new release, Vikram movie too has got leaked on movierulz, Tamilrockers, and other infamous websites. Vikram is the latest film to fall prey to piracy after F3. Vikram is a movie you can only enjoy on the big screen.

If you come across any pirated copies of Vikram, report them to the cybercrime. We can say that old Kamal Haasan is back with his action film. His Viswaroopam 2 did not impress the audience and fans were upset. Vikram is a 2022 Tamil action thriller written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by Raaj Kamal Films International. The film stars Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil with Kalidas Jayaram, Narain and Arjun Das in supporting roles. The soundtrack and film score is composed by Anirudh Ravichander.