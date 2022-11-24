PUNE: Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale's family has refuted rumours of his passing after the news of his death surfaced last evening on social media.

Several people shared the news about his death. Speaking to a leading news portal the actor’s wife Vrushali Gokhale said that he was admitted to the Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital in Pune, on Wednesday and was in critical condition and is currently on life support.He slipped into coma yesterday afternoon and post that, he has not responded to touch, she said.

The actor's family friend, Rajesh Damle, told the news agency ANI that he has suffered multiple organ failures and the doctors are trying their best to treat, but he is not responding.

Earlier, his daughter also confirmed that Vikram Gokhale was very critical and on life support he has not passed away yet. Keep praying for him, his daughter said.

Marathi theatre artist and film actor Vikram Gokhale has also acted in several Hindi films like Agneepath, Khuda Gawah, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, and the recent being Abhimanyu Dassani and Shilpa Shetty-starrer Nikamma, which was released in theatres in June this year.The 77-year-old had retired from Marathi theatre in 2016 due to health issues. He won the National Award for Best Actor in 2010 for his performance in the Marathi film Anumati.

