Vikram, Ajay Gnanamuthu, Seven Screen Studios Cobra Trailer Unveiled

Chiyaan Vikram’s highly anticipated action thriller film Cobra directed by R Ajay Gnanamuthu is up for release on August 31st. This is third movie for the director who is known for making unconventional movies in an engaging manner. SS Lalit Kumar has produced the movie under Seven Screen Studios banner, while the Telugu release will be through NV Prasad’s NVR Cinema. Just a few days before the release of the movie, the makers unveiled theatrical trailer of the movie.

Vikram plays the titular character of Cobra, a genius who breathes numbers every single second of his life and who can find a solution mathematically to every problem. The trailer also makes a reference to the title. Just like Cobra who keeps shedding its skin, can hide and attack its enemies, Vikram’s character also dons multiple avatars, spanning across countries, and commits crimes using mathematics.

Former Indian Cricketer Irfan Pathan who is debuting into films appeared as a cop who is on a hunt for the elusive Cobra. Srinidhi Shetty essayed Vikram’s love interest, wherein Roshan Mathew appeared in a negative shaded role. Miya George, KS Ravikumar and Mrinalini Ravi are the other prominent cast.

Vibrant visuals and high-octane action sequences are the other big assets, other than Vikram’s splendid show. AR Rahman has helmed the music department, while Harish Kannan has cranked the camera.

The movie will have simultaneous release in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi languages.

Cast: Vikram, Srinidhi Shetty, Irfan Pathan, Miya George, Roshan Mathew, KS Ravikumar, Mrinalini Ravi and others.

Technical Crew:

Writer, Director: R Ajay Gnanamuthu

Producer: SS Lalit Kumar

Banner: Seven Screen Studios

Release Through: NVR Cinema (NV Prasad)

Music: AR Rahman

DOP: Harish Kannan

Editing: Bhuvan Srinivasan

PRO: Vamsi-Shekar

